We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks.

Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead.

“Maybe you can debunk something. Some people say you have a staff that helps you when you do these live experiences, is that a fact or?.” said Nelson.

“Ugh, no. (laughs). Absolutely not,” said Caputo.

“I mean there are people in the audience who say, ‘I didn’t even purchase my own tickets, I came at the last minute with my friends. Husband couldn’t come so I came or vice versa’ so um. You know listen I get that people might be skeptical you know look I’m the first one to say, ‘This is crazy, how can they communicate with someone who has died’ and you might sit back and say ‘Oh yeah, anyone can say that”. You’re 100% correct, but the thing that I have spirit do, and if you come to the show and come to the experience, is what you will witness is I have spirit validate things completely unique to that person, that spirit is speaking to. Spirit always amazes me and like tonight I’m in Bismarck. I’m going to walk off that stage tonight and I’m going to be like, ‘I can’t believe what spirit had me say!’, cause it happens every single time, it’s just amazing.”

“And we should say so people don’t get confused about this, you’re not a prognosticator, you don’t see the future,” said Nelson.

“No, no, no. I use my gift for healing,” said Caputo.

“I was born this way. I always say ‘I don’t mean to quote Lady Gaga, but I was born this way’. I’ve been sensing and feeling the souls of the departed since I’m 4 so I don’t know any different.”

Then TJ asked, “But who should come to a ‘Theresa Caputo: Live! The Experience’ show?”

Caputo responded, “Oh, everyone should come! (laughs) Everyone should come. You know I say this to people, sometimes maybe you didn’t lose a loved one, um, but we’ve all lost something over these past couple of years. And that is something that I’ve always said that the work that I do, it’s so much more than just communicating and channeling the souls of the departed. Spirit gives us that gift, it’s almost like permission to live life with happiness and joy and it gives us our faith back.”

“And finally congratulations on your first grandbaby.”

“Thank you so much!”

“Adorable.”

“Thank you!”

“And best of luck to you tonight in Bismarck and good luck tomorrow night in Grand Forks.”

“Awesome, thank you so much!”

Tickets to ‘Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’ are still available.

You can get them at ticketmaster.com or at the Chester Fritz Box Office.

They start at $47.75 and go higher.

Buying a ticket does not guarantee a reading.