Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home following fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In January 2020 a fire devastated Elim Rehab Center on University Drive in Fargo.

Now, Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home.

“It’s a new day and we are ready to open our doors and say ‘Welcome home,'” Fargo Elim Administrator Renee Muhonen said.

After more than two-and-a-half years of construction and planning, Fargo Elim is ready to fully open. Four people are living at the senior living community and staff is ready for more to move in.

Staff is waiting for the Health Department to give final approval for the business to be able to accept Medicare and Medicare funding.

Elim is hosting a grand reopening celebration from 4:00 to 6:30 October 13th with tours, giveaways and appetizers.

“We’re hoping right after that we’ll be ready to accept all residents,” Muhonen said.

A fire caused by an overheated electrical component in an attic space ravaged the old building evacuating 115 residents. The area didn’t have sprinklers allowing flames to spread quickly. The building was built in 1968. Fargo-Moorhead nursing homes and some as far as Halstad and Wahpeton took people in.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity for them to move back and it has been a total community effort,” Muhonen explained.

Fargo Elim will offer independent living, assisted living and assisted living plus options. Assisted living includes housekeeping, laundry and meals. Assisted Living Plus comes with 24 hour personal care.

All rooms are private and comes with bathrooms, showers, a kitchen, appliances, cable and wi-fi. Sizes include studio, one and two bedroom so couples won’t have to be separated.

Meals will come from an improved environment.

“We have a kitchen now that is just state-of-the-art and our dining rooms are adjacent so the food will come right out of the kitchen,” Muhonen said.

Elim is also looking to hire nurses, a case manager and life enrichment coordinator.

