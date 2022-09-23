Walz, Fischbach & state DFL & GOP candidates push voters to get to the polls

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – DFL and Republican leaders come to Moorhead on the first day of early voting in Minnesota to let people know they have options to cast their ballot.

“Today is the first day of early voting which is pretty much a holiday,” DFL Minnesota House District 4B candidate John Hest said.

“Forty-six days, and I’ll keep saying it because it seems like we have a lot of work to do and little time,” Republican Minnesota Rep. Michelle Fischbach said.

It’s election season in Minnesota. People can now vote early in person at their county’s election office.

In Clay County, it’s at the government center on the 3500 block of 12th Avenue South in Moorhead. East Grand Forks City Hall is the only early polling place in our area not at a county building.

You can also request an absentee ballot and get it mailed to you with a free, stamped return envelope.

“I have so many governors talk to me, they don’t even have same-day registration. In many places they make it as difficult as possible. Imagine, our neighbors to the south passed a law that said you can’t hand out water to someone standing in line waiting to vote,” DFL Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

“We have early voting, we have townships that have mail-in ballots, and, so we need to make sure that those people understand that’s how they got to get their vote counted is get it in,” Fischbach explained.

“This election, November eighth it’s very important for you to get out and vote because people like us want to go to St. Paul and be your voices. We want to keep rural alive. We want to keep small businesses intact,” Republican Minnesota House District 4B candidate Jim Joy said.

“This is where we get engaged. This is where we get to do what billions of people around the world can only imagine doing: gathering as free people to discuss how we want our communities to look,” Walz said.

In Minnesota, elections officials want you to know the state usually leads the country in voter turnout mainly because there are so many options. All you have to do is make a plan.

Click here to find your early voting polling place and here to request an absentee ballot.