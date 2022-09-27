Affiliates of B.o.B. Hurt In Vehicle Crash Early Monday in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Six passengers involved in a crash on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks early Monday morning are affiliated with the musical act B. o. B., but are not band members.

B.o.B. played a show at Alerus Center Sunday night.

The driver, 32-year-old Starsha Swift of Grand Forks is charged with DUI, DUI refusal, six counts of Reckless Endangerment and Driving Under Suspension.

All of the passengers were from either Georgia or Florida.

Just after 2 a.m. their vehicle hit a median and rolled, throwing two of the seven passengers.

Crews started CPR on them before they were taken to Altru.

Four others were checked for non-life threatening injuries.

· Sherwood Daymond, 24 years old of Tampa, FL

· Corey Reeves, 33 years old of Lithonia, GA

· Lanauze Hollis, 32 years old of Lithonia, GA

· Alexander Kendrick, 28 years old of Columbus, GA

· Demetris Smith, 35 years old of Smyrna, GA

· Lebron Remmer, 36 years old, unknown