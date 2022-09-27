WE Fest Lands Wallen, Paisley and Brown as 2023 Headliners

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — The annual country music concert and camping festival known as WE Fest has landed it’s next three headliners.

Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown will all headline a night during the festival from August 3-5, 2023 at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes.

Brothers Osborne was also announced.

A press release says fans can expect many more performers to be announced in the coming weeks for the 40th annual celebration.

WE Fest was launched in 1983.

Tickets and camping passes will be available starting Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. at WEFest.com.