Local Red Cross Volunteers And Xcel Energy Lineworkers Deploy To Florida

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Help is on its way to Florida from our region as Hurricane Ian rolls across the state.

Red Cross in Minnesota and North Dakota has more than 50 disaster response volunteers deployed or on standby.

Three Emergency Response Vehicles have already been activated from Fargo, Duluth and Minneapolis.

Around 270 contract workers with Xcel Energy are also heading to Florida.

That includes lineworkers from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and 5 other states.

The company says its support could possibly grow as Ian gains strength.

You can visit RedCross.org/MNDAKS to help support disaster relief.