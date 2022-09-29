High schoolers get hands-on experience working construction trades at Moorhead High School

The event is hosted by Construction Tomorrow

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — High schoolers across Northwest Minnesota are getting their opportunity to learn about construction trades with some hands-on experience at Moorhead High School.

More than 900 students attended the event hosted by Construction Tomorrow including a group of students from Detroit Lakes.

From bricklaying and cement masonry to carpentry and electricity, the students had many options to choose from to keep their hands and brains active.

They were also taught the importance of unions in the industry.

“The objective is to get students and youth interested in the construction trades and today here primarily, everybody that’s here are union trades We have 8 different trades here today and the object is to try and do a hands-on, sometimes it’s not always possible but they’re teaching the kids what do they do in their industry of that type of work,” says Kim Schrupp, a board member at Construction Tomorrow.

She says Construction Tomorrow plans to host events like these at least once a month throughout the school year.