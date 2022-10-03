Man Sentenced to Prison For Stabbing In Van Last February

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft.

Tyler Mollner changed his pleas to guilty back in August.

He was charged after stabbing his wife while she was sleeping in the passenger side of their van in February.

She jumped out of the moving van on 42nd Street South and was found by two people who said she was bloody and hysterical.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her right shoulder, back, neck and hand.

Moorhead Police the next day responded to a call of a suspicious man in a red van who was discarding items including the victim’s driver’s license and a bloody kitchen knife.

Police arrested Mollner two days after the stabbing incident at Fleet Farm while he was driving a stolen pickup.

Mollner was given a sentence of 20 years for attempted murder and five each for the assault and theft, but he is eligible for parole after 13 years.