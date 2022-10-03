Re-Opening Planned Saturday for GiGi’s Playhouse After Massive Fire

May 2021

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — GiGi’s Playhouse in Fargo is back.

North Dakota’s only Down Syndrome Achievement Center has rebuilt after a fire in May 2021 set by an arsonist.

They have a grand re-opening planned for this Saturday with two very special guests: GiGi’s founder, Nancy Gianni, and her daughter, GiGi, who is the inspiration for the organization.

The Executive Director of the Fargo location will be on hand to welcome the community after a long 18 months operating out of temporary locations.

GiGi’s Playhouse is at 3224 20th Street South in Fargo.