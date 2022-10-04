Ghoul Morning: Planting The Mood

We can hardly contain ourselves. Spooky season is starting.

FARGO — It’s getting darker, it’s getting colder, and it’s getting to be time to set the mood for all the Halloween parties you’re sure to be hosting.

Fear not: there are flowers and plants that will withstand the chill.

And we don’t mean to scare you, but if you don’t get them planted in your outdoor containers now, you could run out of time before the festivities begin.

We checked in with the experts at Baker Garden and Gift for their top tips on building the best outdoor containers to set a boo-tiful mood.

Tristin Vall, container specialist, taught us the techniques the pros use to build long-lasting, cold-hardy containers.

Then, we put them to the test to see if we can lure all the ghosts and goblins to our front door, using gorgeous container gardens.

https://bakernursery.com/