LIVE: Boo At The Zoo on Ghoul Morning

See our anchor bond with a giant cockroach.

If you’re looking for some help getting into the Halloween spirit, we have some little friends who would love to volunteer.

Sure, they’re a little creepy and a little crawly.

But in the interests of journalistic research, we checked them out ahead of time for you.

And it turns out they’re some of the friendliest and most fascinating critters at the Red River Zoo.

You can come face to face with our new friends, too.

Boo at the Zoo runs for the next three weekends at Fargo’s Red River Zoo.

There, you can meet and learn all about some of their more more misunderstood residents.

Zoo executive director Sally Jacobson brought several of them to the Morning Show to celebrate Ghoul Morning with us.

Monty the Ball Python is one of their ambassador animals, and like a lot of ball pythons, Monty is friendly enough to handle and pet.

He’s 22 years, which puts him at senior snake status, but ball pythons can actually live to be 30 years old.

And in that time, pythons and other snakes do a lot of good, by eating mice and insects and other pest animals.

Also surprisingly friendly are the pair of Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

They initially objected to being taken out of their enclosure, so according to the zoo’s policy of animal-directed interaction, we let them come out on their own terms.

Soon enough, they were hanging out with – or on — anchor Emily Welker.

Last, and maybe the most intimidating-looking of all, is the emperor scorpion.

Although they can give you a mildly venomous sting and can’t be handled (it’s described as being a bit like a bee sting,) emperor scorpions and other scorpion species have some surprising benefits for both the environment and for human health.

To find out more about these strange and surprisingly sweet creatures who helped us make it a very Ghoul Morning indeed, don’t miss Boo at the Zoo happening all this month at the Red River Zoo.

https://redriverzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo/