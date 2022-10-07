LIVE: Five Scary Questions with the Plains Art Museum

The Plains Art Museum is sounding off about Halloween and the spooky season, and you’re invited to sit in on it.

They’re working on their special Halloween episode of the Plains’ national podcast, “Five Plain Questions.”

The podcast focuses of Native artists and creators, and their experiences.

The Halloween podcast is called “Five Scary Questions.”

It includes guests from the critically acclaimed hit Hulu show, “Reservation Dogs,” and the world-renowned chef Sean Sherman, who runs the Minneapolis restaurant “The Sioux Chef.”

Guests are invited to share scary stories and unsettling experiences they’ve had.

The Plains’ Joe Williams, the creator of the podcast, sat down to talk with Emily Welker about why he was too scared to ask poet laureate Joy Harjo one question, and why he still regrets it to this day.

He also shares his stories of what it was like to grow up in a haunted house.

