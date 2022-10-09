St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Holds Its 2022 Bazaar

The Moorhead church aims to raise $26,000 at its annual fundraiser

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — St. Joseph’s Catholic Church aims to raise $26,000 at its annual bazaar fundraiser.

Organizers say they look forward to connecting with the community at this event.

There were activities for all ages, bingo, kids games, and a vendor fair with some local goodies.

In the dining room, everyone is treated to a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, stuffing and apple pie.

“The biggest thing is the community. Even though this is an event and a fundraiser for the church, it’s a huge community event, and we have people that don’t even eat. They just go downstairs with their kids, and enjoy those experiences and the bingo. It’s just a great experience to bring our community together in one place,” said Kim Schlotfeldt, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The money raised will go towards building repairs and other things at the church.