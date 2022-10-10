Update: Fire destroys main lodge at Maplelag resort

Maplelag Resort fire

Maplelag Resort fire

Maplelag Resort fire

Maplelag Resort fire

Maplelag Resort fire

CALLAWAY, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Several fire departments battled a blaze that destroyed the main lodge at Maplelag Resort, northeast of Detroit Lakes.

The well-known resort near Callaway is on Little Sugar Bush Lake.

Firefighters were called to the resort at around 8:00 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away.

An employee of the resort indicated the fire may have started in a mechanical room and that the resort was likely a total loss.

This is the second major fire at the lodge in the last 25 years. In December of 1999, the main lodge and some cabins at the resort burned down.

(photos by Christian Smith, White Earth Fire Dept.)