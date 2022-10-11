Update: Boy accidentally shot by uncle while squirrel hunting dies

MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota has died.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the 12-year-old boy died at a Twin Cities area hospital. An autopsy will be conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The boy was shot Sunday morning in Moose Lake Township. The family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew.

An investigation remains open.