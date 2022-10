Two vehicles involved in Moorhead rollover

The crash happened at 14th Street and Belsly Boulevard

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two vehicles are involved in a rollover in Moorhead at 14th Street and Belsly Boulevard.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Police say one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign.

An SUV rolled onto its side and landed in the middle of the road.

No one suffered series injuries. An ambulance was on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.