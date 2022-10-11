Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet

Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout.

Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.

A man told police his wife had been shot and told officers that a white Jeep with two occupants had pulled up outside the apartment where they got into an argument before exchanging gunfire.

One bullet passed through the apartment window and struck the woman.

The white Jeep then fled the scene and police are searching for the vehicle and the two occupants. Those in the vehicle and the husband and wife in the apartment know one another.