Biden’s Infrastructure Bill strives to improve safety across country

WASHINGTON (KVRR) — The Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is investing in 12 formula programs related to safety improvements using President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

White House officials are calling this a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild roads, bridges and take action for a clean energy economy with more electric vehicle charging ports. They say nearly $270 million will be committed to the St. Albans Bay Bridge over Lake Minnetonka.

They also say there’s an additional $18 million set aside for projects in North Dakota for Fiscal Year 2023.

“There’s a $60 billion nationwide allocation. You have $386 million come into North Dakota and $960 million going to Minnesota for roads and bridges that the Governor and legislature have the ability to spend to improve people’s lives,” says White House Infrastructure Chief Mitch Landrieu.

Improved broadband access and upgraded airports are also included in the law.