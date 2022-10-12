Man Dies After Falling From Railroad Bridge Over I-29 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man is dead after falling from a railroad bridge over I-29 onto a semi and then onto the interstate.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The incident happened between 12th and 19th Avenues North shortly before 6:30 last night.

Police say the initial investigation indicates the man was climbing on the bridge and let go as the semi was approaching.

A number of people stopped to help the victim and provide statements to the officers.