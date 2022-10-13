Fargo Jet Center’s $22 Million Hangar And Office Expansion Project

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A major, $22 million expansion is planned at Fargo Jet Center at Hector International Airport.

It includes a 112,000 square foot hangar and office complex.

The expansion will fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance and special mission modifications, as well as freeing up hangar storage space.

The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for Weather Modification International, and house the jet center’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.

It is estimated to be completed in fall 2023.