Panel subpoenas Trump to testify about Capitol attack

WASHINGTON – The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the Capitol.

The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear.

“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair.

The Jan. 6 panel is showing previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during Capitol siege.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to governors in neighboring Virginia and Maryland. Later the footage shows Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders as the group asks the acting attorney general for help.

“They’re breaking the law in many different ways — quite frankly at the instigation of the president of the United States,” Pelosi is heard saying at one point.

In a Tweet shortly after the vote, North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer said the Jan. 6 committee “was created to keep the current president from being the issue.”

“It’s not working because Americans see the problems created by Joe Biden every day,” Cramer wrote.