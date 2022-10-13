Pet Connection: Meet Confetti

Confetti will fit in no matter what's going on in your home

She’s a year and a half old from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

Confetti loves to play, and if there’s excitement, she’s there for it.

But if you’re having a lazy day, she’ll love to simply lay by your side too.

Confetti loves her games. She’s already an expert at fetch.

She does well with kids and dogs. She can’t live with cats, and she’s not too good in situations with a lot of new dogs. She’s not really cut out for the dog park.

If Confetti is the girl for you, click here for more information.

4 Luv of Dog is also having an adoption drive this Saturday at Two Men and a Truck in Fargo. Click here for more details on that.