Local organizations collab in Movers for Mutts

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue teams up with Two Men and a Truck for an open-house adoption event.

They are trying to raise awareness to rescue animals in the local community.

Not only are they looking for people to adopt or foster dogs, they’re also looking for supplies.

Movers for Mutts is hosted every fall and partners with local businesses, schools, and organizations to collect food, toys, and other essential items pets may need while waiting for their forever homes.

“This is an adoption drive with Movers for Mutts and 4 Luv of Dog Rescue. So, Movers 4 Mutts we are putting on an adoption drive and we are collecting donations all over the F-M area to try and get lots of stuff for the shelter. At Two Men and a Truck, we have our core values and one of them is giving back to the community so this is one of our favorite ways of doing it,” says Noelle Dew-Tomhave, a customer service representative with Two Men and a Truck.

Two Men and a Truck have another campaign in the Spring where they partner with the YWCA in Movers for Moms.

That campaign collects donations to deliver to women’s and family shelters.

