Neck Injury For Bemidji State Football Player During MSUM Game Saturday







FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A football player with Bemidji State is being treated for a neck injury at a trauma center in Fargo after being injured during Saturday’s game with MSUM.

Twenty-two year old senior tight end/fullback Bryce Duffy was taken off of the field at Nemzek Stadium on a stretcher after a hit in the second quarter.

Duffy’s mother, Cathy, gave an update on Twitter saying it wasn’t a helmet to helmet hit, but a neck injury causing a spinal contusion.

She tweeted that her son is “getting some movement back, his arms and legs not so much.”

In a statement from the university, Head Coach Brent Bolte says “he is a great kid and is fighting hard. We are engaging in campus resources to ensure his transition back to campus will be successful on the field and in the classroom.”

Duffy is from DeForest, Wisconsin.