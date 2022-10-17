Senior receiver Phoenix Sproles done at NDSU

Sproles to enter the transfer portal

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The word is out senior wide receiver Phoenix Sproles is leaving NDSU and hitting the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.

This season hasn’t been ideal for him.

Sproles only has three receptions in four games, he’s been battling a lingering hamstring injury.

Sproles does have one of the biggest social media followings on the team and was the first football player to get a NIL deal.

His best season was in 2019 he had 33 catches for 541 yards that season.