Cause of Latest Maplelag Resort Fire “Undetermined”

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The cause of a fire that destroyed Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes last week is undetermined.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said a state fire investigator told him that he was not able to determine a definitive cause for the blaze.

Glander said there was no indication that the fire was suspicious.

Owner Jim Richards has said that the family plans to rebuild, as it did in 1999 when the resort was also lost to fire.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $15,000 to help rebuild and help out-of-work employees.