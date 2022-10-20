Pet Connection: Meet The Uffda Puppies

8 Puppies Were Found Abandoned In A Tote In A Wheat Field

This week’s Pet Connection pups are so stinking cute, it’s hard to fathom what they’ve overcome to get to where they are.

8 puppies. Five boys and three girls. They’re only about a month old.

A couple weeks ago, they were found abandoned in a tote in a wheat field. The Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, ND took them in. They don’t know how the little litter ended up in the field.

But they’ve been thriving under the rescue’s care. They’re eating formula and regular dog food, and they’re growing like weeds.

The pups are starting to show their personalities. They’re learning to bark, along with other intricacies of being a dog.

They won’t be available for adoption for a few more weeks, but the rescue is taking applications for them right now.

If you don’t want to miss your chance to take one of the lovable fluffballs home, click here.