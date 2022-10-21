Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators.

Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.

“If passed, Measure 1 would present severe challenges for our state, region, and our members,” according to Chamber President and CEO Shannon Full. “Our community and business leaders rely on experienced local legislators, with deep institutional knowledge to advance key pieces of legislation.”

Chamber Board Chair Peter Stenehjem said Measure 1 “puts us at risk of losing years of insight, experience and knowledge as a state.”

Chambers of Commerce in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Minot and Grand Forks/East Grand Forks are also opposed to Measure 1.