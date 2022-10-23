CAIR: Investigate Possible Bias Motive for Vandalism At Muslim Cemetery in Fargo





FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive for vandalism at a Muslim cemetery in Fargo.

The incident at the Islamic Society Cemetery was reported to police on Friday.

These pictures provided by CAIR show vandalism of the cemetery building and material inside a warehouse, including five cement vaults.

In a statement, CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said: “All faith communities should be able to bury their dead and carry out other aspects of their faith without fear of harassment.”