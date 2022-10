Fire Crews Quickly Put Out Unattached Garage Fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Fire scorches an unattached garage in north Grand Forks.

The call came in around three Monday afternoon to the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the garage and quickly put the fire out.

There is extensive damage to the structure and a small shed next to it was also damaged.

The cause was determined to be unintentional.