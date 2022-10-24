Leslie Jordan, Star of FOX’s “Call Me Kat”, Dead at 67 After Crash

LOS ANGELES (FOX) — Leslie Jordan died following a car crash in Los Angeles Monday. He was 67.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a car collision at approximately 8:50 a.m. in the Hollywood division.

An officer said authorities responded to a “medical emergency” shortly before 9 a.m.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” his agent David Shaul shared in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

Shaul added, “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street when a vehicle reportedly driven by Jordan hit a wall. It’s unclear what kind of “medical emergency” officers responded to.

An Instagram post was shared Monday at 1 p.m. on Leslie’s account with a smiling portrait of the late “Will & Grace” star.

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time,” the statement said. “In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”