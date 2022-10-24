Threat Leads To Lockdown At Dakota Magic Casino & C-Store on Sunday

RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities responded to Dakota Magic Casino and C-Store along the North Dakota-South Dakota border Sunday after an alleged threat was called in, leading to a lockdown.

Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Police Department responded around noon.

Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky says his deputies were called in as backup along with the Southern Valley Special Response Team.

The casino was deemed secure around 2:30 in the afternoon and deputies and the response team left the area.

There were no arrests.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Police Department.