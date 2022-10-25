10-Year-Old Boy Dead After Falling Out of Tree In Rural Walker, MN

WALKER, Minn. (KVRR) — A young boy is dead after falling out of a tree in rural Walker, Minnesota last Thursday afternoon.

Deputies and first responders were called to a residence on Midway Circle, Turtle Lake Township and found a 10-year-old boy had fallen.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby landing zone for a medical helicopter while life-saving efforts were being performed.

But the boy was soon pronounced dead.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the Minnesota BCA and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.