Former President Trump Endorses Dr. Jensen for Minnesota Governor

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Dr. Scott Jensen for Minnesota’s governor.

Trump said in a social media post that Minnesota won’t have “any more fiery takeovers of police precincts” if Jensen is elected.

It’s a reference to a Minneapolis police station burned by protesters during riots following the killing of George Floyd under Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s watch.

In a statement, Jensen gave the endorsement a cautious welcome saying he was “grateful for those who have recognized” his ability to lead.

Democrats in a statement said, in part, “Scott Jensen has embraced the Big Lie, even calling for throwing our Secretary of State in jail. Now, Donald Trump has rewarded him with an endorsement.”

Trump also endorsed Republican Kim Crockett for secretary of state.