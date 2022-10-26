Nearly 25 Groups Opposed To Term Limits Measure in N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — Members from both sides of the aisle in Bismarck are speaking out against Measure 1.

They joined nearly 25 different organizations to denounce the measure to put term limits on lawmakers and the governor.

“Eight years is not enough time. In eight years, you have been in session less than one year. It takes time to understand the intricacies of our legislature,” said State Sen. Tracy Potter, a Democrat from Bismarck.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert are predicting a narrow defeat of the issue by voters in November.

The issue has been backed by a well-funded out-of-state group.

The entities opposed to Measure 1 come from all fields including agriculture, education, business, construction, energy, medical, credit unions and more.