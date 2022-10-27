Police say mother, son involved in Grand Forks shooting

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – A Wednesday morning shooting in Grand Forks is being investigated as a domestic violence case involving a mother and son.

Police say 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, who was found dead in the driveway of a home, had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

His mother, 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison, apparently had multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head, according to police. She was transported to Altru Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police say the mother and son lived at the home on the 300 block of Wren Drive.

The investigation is still open.