Woman arrested in connection to Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Twenty-three-year-old Tarnelle Abraham has been arrested in connection to a Fargo shooting October 10.

She was taken into custody by Cass County deputies on felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated reckless endangerment Friday morning.

The shooting police say she was involved in happened in the 2700 block of 47th Street South.

Fargo Police has not released where Abraham was arrested or details on the shooting saying in a press release “no further information is immediately available.”