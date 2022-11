Mother Shot By Son In Grand Forks Last Week, Dies of Her Injuries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A mother who was shot by her own son last week in Grand Forks has died.

Police say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died of her injuries at Altru.

They say it appears her son, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, shot his mother numerous times on Wednesday morning before shooting himself in the head in the driveway.

A motive is unknown.

Police say this is still an active and open investigation.