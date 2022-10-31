Sanford Children’s Hospital staff brings smiles with Backwards Halloween event

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s a backwards Halloween treat for kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Staff dressed up as Despicable Me, Hocus Pocus, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and Star Wars characters to bring gifts and smiles to patients. Nearly half of them are participating.

It’s the first time the event has happened since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Some of the characters work in departments that don’t see patients very often, so they’re happy to make their days brighter.

“We haven’t had any wanting to walk around and get candy. I hear that there’s one that, in turn, when we were coming to them, they’re then trick-or-treating to the staff back,” Sanford Children’s Hospital Child Life Manager Becky Browning said.

Staff want to make sure kids can take part in things they may not be able to normally do in the hospital and remind them they’re still children.