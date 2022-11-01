Get Ready Metalheads: Anthrax and Black Label Society Are Hitting Alerus Center

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Metalheads can start 2023 with some of the finest thrash and heavy metal to grace North American stages.

Anthrax and Black Label Society are coming to Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Wednesday, January 25.

The public on-sale begins Friday morning at 10.

You can check each band’s website for ticket information.

If you are in Canada, the tour will stop at Burton Cummings in Winnipeg the night before, on January 24.