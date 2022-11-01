Two More Dilapidated Houses Set For Demolition in Fargo, Squatter Problem Continues

812 7th St. North & 509 21st St. North/Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo city commissioners unanimously declare two abandoned houses as dangerous buildings and ordered the structures to be torn down.

The city’s inspections director say taxes have not been paid for several years at the house at 812 7th Street North.

He says water has been shut off for 3 years, and squatter activity reported to police is on a long list of problems.

The owner is living in an assisted living center.

The second house to be demolished is at 509 21st Street North.

The owner died and the house has significant structural problems.

It also has issues with squatters, which is a problem at other dwellings in the city as well.

“There is a particular building out that right now we have secured as best as we can but we do know there’s still people coming in and out of there a lot. The owner occupied building is combative with police and we’re trying to mitigate as much interaction, as much violence as possible,” said Fargo Inspections Director Shawn Ouradnik.

The houses are expected to be removed by December 30.