Charges Filed In Eddy County Hunting Incident That Went Viral Online

[/videoembed]

EDDY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Charges are filed in a hunting dispute in Eddy County that went viral on social media.

North Dakota Game Warden James Myhre was called on the morning of October 21 after landowner Jeffrey Erman accused a group of hunters of being on his land.

He confronted the hunters, including Jacob Sweere who took the video, a number of times including swearing at them and telling them they could pay $300 to hunt on his land.

Sweere and his friends say they got permission from farmers to be on the neighboring land.

Erman has been charged for trading in special influence, disorderly conduct, and interference with rights of hunters and trappers.

One hunter, Dustin Wolf, was charged with criminal trespass.

The charges were filed Wednesday by Eddy County State’s Attorney Ashley L. Lies.

Erman and Wolf are both expected in court on November 10 for an initial appearance on the charges.

The hunting feud video has already been viewed 1.7 million times on YouTube.