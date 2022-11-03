Pet Connection: Meet Cheddy

Cheddy is a big kitty looking for a home in Baudette, Minnesota in this week's Pet Connection

We are very excited to welcome a shelter to Pet Connection for the first time this week.

Cheddy is a big kitty. He’s a stray who came to the Lake of the Woods Humane Society in Baudette back in June.

He was very sick when he got there, but they successfully nursed him back to health.

Now Cheddy is looking for a family to love on. He’s a cuddle monster who can’t get enough hugs.

He’s good with kids and dogs, and can work well with cats who are also nice to him.

Cheddy also has a half ear which just ads to the adorable factor.

If Cheddy is the kitty for you, reach out the the Lake of the Woods Humane Society at 218-434-1444 or click here.