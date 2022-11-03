Teen Motorcycle Driver Has Life-threatening Injuries After Crash With SUV

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A teenage motorcycle driver is fighting for his life after a crash in south Fargo on Wednesday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Jake Krumm of West Fargo hit an SUV that turned in front of him on 40th Avenue and 66th Street South.

Krumm was thrown from the bike and landed on the road. He was wearing a helmet.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old female driver of the SUV and two young female passengers were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.