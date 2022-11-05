Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong

The Moorhead American Legion Auxiliary is having its annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction, an event that's been going strong since the 90's

MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art.

The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and also future projects the Moorhead American Legion has plans to do.

“We have two fundraisers a year with the craft vendor show and silent auction. There’s just, there is a lot of things, it’s a national organization, and we’re just really happy today. We have a good turnout so it’s working out really well,” said Judy Carpenter, Moorhead Legion Auxiliary.

They’re looking forward to the event continuing to expand in the community in future years.