20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota

THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener.

He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.

“Well it never fails. We were walking back and there’s a buck right here behind us. For real. Great. Had a doe walk right under us,” said Walz.

Around 400,000 Minnesotans take part in the deer hunting season each year.

It has a significant impact on the state’s economy and outdoor recreation and tourism industries.

Hunters spend over $1,000 on average each year on guns, ammo, clothing, lodging and food.

Deer hunting in Minnesota has a total economic impact in the hundreds of millions of dollars.