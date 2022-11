Camper Ends Up On Its Roof On I-29 In S.D. On A Very Windy Sunday

Roberts County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

ROBERTS CO., S.D. (KVRR) — The nasty wind was likely a culprit in this crash on I-29 in South Dakota.

Roberts County Sheriff’s Office posting this photo to Facebook of a camper on its roof.

The crash happening Sunday afternoon on northbound I-29 near mile marker 229, blocking one lane.

South Dakota Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office advised people to slow down and move over until the crash site was cleared up.