High Wind Plays A Role In Deadly Crash In LaMoure County

LAMOURE CO., N.D. (KVRR) — The high wind is a factor in a crash that killed a Kulm, North Dakota woman in LaMoure County.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on Highway 281, about 10 miles north of Edgeley.

They say a tanker was passing a pickup pulling an empty enclosed trailer when the trailer was flipped by the wind and detached, causing the pickup to rotate.

The tanker hit the pickup’s driver side door and the pickup overturned.

The driver and passenger had to be cut from the vehicle before being taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

The 64-year-old female passenger died at the hospital. The driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Woehl of Kulm has serious injuries.

The driver of the tanker was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.