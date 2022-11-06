Powerball Jackpot Hits Record For Monday Night’s Drawing

FARGO, ND. (KVRR/AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.

The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night.

Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which the Multi-State Lottery Association says would be $929.1 million for Monday’s drawing.

The latest lotto craze has been good news to many players across Minnesota and North Dakota.

One player this week won $1 million by buying a Powerball Ticket at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley.

The state also sold nine tickets worth $50,000.

In North Dakota, two tickets won $50,000 this week in Parshall and Bismarck.

The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The former Powerball record was $1.58 billion in January 2016 when three tickets matched all six numbers.