A Number of Pets Rescued From House Fire South of Glyndon





CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fire crews respond to a house fire in south of Glyndon just before the noon hour.

No one was home at the time, but several pets were rescued including three dogs, three cats and a guinea pig.

They are all safe.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the house, but exact losses have not been determined.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of that fire.